As semester draws to a close, MWSU reports low covid-19 cases.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As a shortened semester comes to a close for students at Missouri Western State University, the college is reporting a relatively low number of Covid-19 cases.

University staff said Wednesday that of the nearly 5,000 students enrolled either in traditional or online classes, as many as 50 cases were reported.

The university's Covid-19 Response Team called the number low considering the rise in cases in the St. Joseph community at large.

Kent Heier, communications director and member of the task force, said he credits the successful stifling of the virus to widespread compliance throughout the university.

"I just can't say enough about the cooperation and the dedication that our students and out faculty and our staff have shown in adapting to this world that we're in." Heier said. "They have done just a tremendous job doing what we've asked them to do to try and help prevent the spread of this disease."

Given the success of the current semester, Heier said plans have remained unchanged for the upcoming spring semester.

"We're hopeful that the development of vaccines may have an impact at some point in the semester and will let all of us breathe a sigh of relief," He added. "We're moving forward with plans to return to campus in the spring."

The last day of classes is scheduled for Friday. Final exams are scheduled to start Saturday and finish next Tuesday.