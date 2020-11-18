Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

As semester draws to a close, MWSU reports low covid-19 cases.

University staff say they credit the low number of cases to the campus community for their willingness to comply with mask mandates and social distancing.

Posted: Nov 18, 2020 11:18 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As a shortened semester comes to a close for students at Missouri Western State University, the college is reporting a relatively low number of Covid-19 cases. 

University staff said Wednesday that of the nearly 5,000 students enrolled either in traditional or online classes, as many as 50 cases were reported. 

The university's Covid-19 Response Team called the number low considering the rise in cases in the St. Joseph community at large. 

Kent Heier, communications director and member of the task force, said he credits the successful stifling of the virus to widespread compliance throughout the university. 

"I just can't say enough about the cooperation and the dedication that our students and out faculty and our staff have shown in adapting to this world that we're in." Heier said. "They have done just a tremendous job doing what we've asked them to do to try and help prevent the spread of this disease."

Given the success of the current semester, Heier said plans have remained unchanged for the upcoming spring semester.

"We're hopeful that the development of vaccines may have an impact at some point in the semester and will let all of us breathe a sigh of relief," He added. "We're moving forward with plans to return to campus in the spring."

The last day of classes is scheduled for Friday. Final exams are scheduled to start Saturday and finish next Tuesday. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Savannah
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
The windy weather is expected for Wednesday night and Thursday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area. Strong winds are expected Thursday from the SW 10-25 MPH with gusts around 35 MPH.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories