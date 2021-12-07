At least 17 employees Boehringer Ingelheim fired

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than a dozen employees at a local company lost their jobs as we head into the holidays.

This move from Boehringer Ingelheim was spelled out months ago.

At least 17 employees at Boehringer Ingelheim are out of their jobs because they refused to get vaccinated per the company's policy.

About two months ago we reported the union representing about 300 of Boehringer Ingelheim’s employees had asked the company to relax its strict vaccination policy.

The policy required vaccination or face termination, with no option to test weekly.

According to union representative Chad Price, the company didn't budge and began firing employees last week.

He says the union is currently working on filing individual grievances and a class action grievance on behalf of those employees.

In response a spokesperson for Boehringer sent us a statement which reads in part, that in St. Joseph, 97 percent of its nearly 1,000 workers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or received a religious exemption and the company is thankful for the local employees that helped ensure the site continues its work producing animal vaccines.

The company says nationwide more than 99 percent of its workforce has been vaccinated or received a medical or religious exemption.

With less than one percent refusing to get vaccinated.