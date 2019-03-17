Clear

Atchison Co. Emergency Management reports two confirmed levee breeches

The Atchison County Emergency Management has confirmed there are two levee breaches along the Missouri River in the county.

Posted: Mar. 17, 2019 12:06 PM
Updated: Mar. 17, 2019 12:10 PM

(ATCHISON, Co.)— The Atchison County Emergency Management has confirmed there are two levee breaches along the Missouri River in the county.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Atchison County officials said in a press release there was a 40-foot full breach two miles north of U.S. Highway 136 and an approximate 20-foot full breach quarter-mile south of the Watson Boat Dock. 

Officials add this flooding is a true safety issue as the water will be moving more swiftly as the breaches grow in width. 

