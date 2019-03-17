Atchison Co. Emergency Management reports two confirmed levee breeches

(ATCHISON, Co.)— The Atchison County Emergency Management has confirmed there are two levee breaches along the Missouri River in the county.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Atchison County officials said in a press release there was a 40-foot full breach two miles north of U.S. Highway 136 and an approximate 20-foot full breach quarter-mile south of the Watson Boat Dock.

Officials add this flooding is a true safety issue as the water will be moving more swiftly as the breaches grow in width.