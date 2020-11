(ATCHISON CO., Mo.) — The Atchison County Health Department is reporting 51 new Coronavirus cases this Wednesday and four additional deaths.

According to the health department’s Facebook post, the deaths of a male in his 70s, two males in their 80s, and a female in her 90s, bring the county’s total death toll to 5.

There are also eight COVID-19 local hospitalizations.

There have been 277 total coronavirus cases among Atchison County residents since the pandemic started.