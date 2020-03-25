Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Atchison Co., Missouri reports first Covid-19 positive case

County health department reports it was a women living in the county in her 70's with mild symptoms.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 9:26 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 9:34 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ATCHISON CO., Mo.) -- The director of the Atchison County, Missouri Health Department reported a positive COVID-19 test result Wednesday evening.

Officials say she is a woman in her 70's suffering only a mild illness and has self-isolated at home.

They add she had minimal contact with other people in Atchison County, however she had recently traveled to a high-population area.

This latest case comes as Missouri reported a spike in coronavirus cases of more than 100 in the past 24 hours. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Thursday night and Friday morning. A warmer looking weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories