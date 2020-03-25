Atchison Co., Missouri reports first Covid-19 positive case

(ATCHISON CO., Mo.) -- The director of the Atchison County, Missouri Health Department reported a positive COVID-19 test result Wednesday evening.
Officials say she is a woman in her 70's suffering only a mild illness and has self-isolated at home.
They add she had minimal contact with other people in Atchison County, however she had recently traveled to a high-population area.
This latest case comes as Missouri reported a spike in coronavirus cases of more than 100 in the past 24 hours.
