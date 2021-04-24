Atchison County Jail escapee back in custody

(ATCHISON, Ks.) An inmate who escaped from the Atchison County Jail earlier this week is back in custody.

The arrest of 20-year-old Taggart Lee, of Atchison, came hours after the Atchison County Sheriff's Office issued an attempt to locate a vehicle, believed to have been driven by Lee, around 10:45 Friday night.

According to an emergency Code Red alert issued by Atchison County Emergency Management early Saturday morning, Lee was captured shortly after 2:00 with the assistance of the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Atchison Police Department.

Additional details pertaining to his arrest weren't immediately available.

A release issued Thursday by Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said Lee walked out of the Atchison County Jail early Thursday morning, with Laurie saying that because several security policies were not followed by jail security staff, Lee was able to manipulate a door lock, which allowed him to enter an unsecured area of the jail and then the outside.

An unarmed jail officer, following the escaped, pursued Lee on foot for several blocks before allegedly being threatened by Lee with a 2x4 piece of lumber.

Lee was booked into the jail January 8, held for an aggravated robbery he allegedly committed on New Year's Eve of 2020 by taking a woman's phone at knife-point.