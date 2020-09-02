Atchison County MO Health Department notified of potential Covid-19 exposure

(TARKIO, Mo.) The Atchison County Health Department has been notified of a positive COVID-19 case who had attended a family visitation and funeral in the Tarkio, Mo. area on August 27 and 28.

Anyone who attended that funeral is strongly advised to monitor their health.

The Atchison County Health Department is recommending that you continue to maintain a physical distance of six feet when in public settings, stay home when you are sick, perform proper hand washing and clean frequently touched surfaces.

The health department also said that if you cannot maintain six feet of physical distance from others, it is recommended to wear a face covering.

If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms, a new cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever or chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea, please stay home and call your health care provider for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

For further question, you can contact the Atchison County Health Department at 660-736-4121.

For more information visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website at www.dhss.mo.gov/coronavirus.

The Missouri coronavirus 24-hour hotline is 877-435-8411 to address questions or concerns related to Covid-19.