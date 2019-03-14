Clear

Atchison County, Missouri recommending evacuations near Missouri River

The Atchison County Commission and the Atchison County Levee District #1 are recommending people to evacuate who live near the Missouri River Bottom, this includes all areas in Atchison County west of I-29.

(ROCK PORT, Mo.) The Atchison County Commission and the Atchison County Levee District #1 are recommending people to evacuate who live near the Missouri River Bottom, this includes all areas in Atchison County west of I-29.

According to a press release, county officials say that there is danger of water going over the levy within the next week to 10 days. Officials are anticipating a mandatory evacuation to follow in the coming days.

If anyone is in need of shelter, contact the Atchison County Emergency Management at 660-744-6606.

Wind Advisory in effect now through Thursday 10 p.m. Strong winds will be picking up from the southwest 20-30 mph, gusting up to 40-45 mph at times. We'll see scattered chances of rain maybe a rain/snow mix on Thursday as our strong storm system exits and a cold front passes through.
