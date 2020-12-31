Atchison County finishes up first round of COVID-19 vaccinations

(ROCKPORT, Mo.) Atchison County Health Department is finishing up the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers before some counties even begin.

“The atmosphere in here, it was filled with joy and excitement and maybe even a little relief and that’s something that we have not had a lot of in the past 9 months,” said Administrator Julie Livengood of the county health department. “It was an honor that our health department, Atchison County Health Department, was the first in our region to offer vaccinations to our healthcare heroes.”

The race to vaccinate the nation began shortly after Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approved for emergency use in the U.S. earlier this month. The first round of vaccinations has been reserved for individuals in the U.S. who face the greatest risk of COVID-19 exposures in the healthcare field. The group referred to in federal and state guidelines as Tier 1A, is in different stages of the vaccination process.

For example, Atchison County’s Tier 1A dentists, doctors, nurses, paramedics, and more received their first shot of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 23 or Dec. 28. They will receive their second shot four weeks from now. Larger counties like Buchanan County are still in the data-gathering stage of the process.

Livengood said a smaller pool of people needing vaccinations is one of the benefits of working in a small county. But her staff has had plenty of other challenges this year.

“In November we had a spike in cases,” she said. “It was overwhelming. I think we had 80 active cases at one point We have three employees in our small health department. It was so overwhelming. I hired three more nurses to help us with contact tracing and investigation because we couldn’t do it.”

Nearly 105 Atchison County residents had been infected with the virus between March and the end of October. By the end of November, coronavirus cases had more than doubled with 266 total cases. On Thursday, the county reported 15 active cases and a total of 359 cases. The county has also lost 10 residents to the virus.

“Having seen it face-to-face with patients who have gotten sick that have died because of this virus, I think this vaccine is very important for everyone,” said Community Hospital-Fairfax’s Medical Director Dr. Aron Burke. “You’re not just protecting yourself. You’re protecting everyone you come into contact with including those that are at high risk.”

Dr. Burke is also the medical director of Holt County, Atchison County, the Atchison-Holt Ambulance District, and two long-term care facilities in the area. He said because of his roles, he knew it was important that he was the first person vaccinated.

“I knew I needed to set an example,” Burke said. “If they see me taking care of myself then they will see how important it is to do the same for themselves.”

The doctor said he also has an underlying condition and a compromised immune system. He wanted to show, by getting the shot, that he trusts the CDC and the vaccine developers.

“It was funny,” said Livengood about Dr. Burke volunteering to go first. “It was like all eyes on him.”

The doctor said the entire process was smooth and nearly painless.

“It was just like the flu shot,” he said. “I had some soreness in my arm but other than that I had no side effects.”

To help distract vaccine recipients from their shots, the health department staff covered the walls with pictures, posters, and thank you notes from local school children. Livengood said the “tribute wall” was just one more way to show the healthcare workers how much their sacrifice has meant to the community.

The county has now administered the first dose of the vaccine to 110 frontline healthcare workers. Livengood said she believes they administered the shots to everyone who fit the CDC and state criteria for Tier 1A but if anyone was missed they will work to get that individual vaccinated with another provider.