Atchison County wind farm one step closer to construction

Ameren Missouri plans to build a 157-megawatt wind farm in Atchison County.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 2:39 PM

(ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.) Amern Missouri is one step closer to building a second wind farm in the state.

The utility announced Wednesday it won unanimous approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission for a certificate of convenience and necessity, which is needed before construction can begin.

Ameren Missouri plans to build a 157-megawatt wind farm in Atchison County. The wind farm is expected to generate enough clean and renewable power to run nearly 47,000 homes.

A public meeting was held earlier this year in the county to discuss the project. More than 100 people attended with many of them objecting the deal over concerns that taxes generated from the wind farm would not stay local.

Ameren is also constructing a 400-megawatt wind farm in northeast Missouri. The company said both projects are expected to be complete by the end of 2020.

Ameren said the wind farms are part of its goal to cut carbon emissions 80 percent by 2050.

