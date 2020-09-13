Clear
Atchison Firefighter remembers 9/11

Firefighter Kimberly Rauch volunteered to complete a 9/11 stair climb in honor of the families affected and firefighters whose lives were lost during the September 11th attacks.

Posted: Sep 13, 2020 2:09 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ATCHISON, Kan.) Kimberly Rauch of the Atchison Fire Department is honoring those whose lives were lost in the September 11th attacks nineteen years ago by walking in solidarity.

"It's the least I could do, for sure," she said. 

Rauch is climbing a six story tower which sits in front of the fire department, going up and down 37 times. 

The number of steps is equal to the amount that firefighters had to climb in the twin towers during the 9/11 attacks.

"She came into work this morning and said she wanted to dothe stair climb," Pat Weishaar, Atchison deputy fire cheif said. 

Rauch plans to walk at least 2,071 steps in her climb. Her fellow firefighters joined in showing their solidarity and support.

Rauch's trek wasn't an easy one, there were frequent water breaks and a lot of sweat, and while she knows this pales in comparison to what firefighters in the towers that day went through, rauch a says it was still important to start and finish this challenge.

"They didn't quit, so I can't either." Rauch said. 

