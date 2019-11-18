Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Atchison, Kan. company fined $1 million for violating Clean Air Act

An Atchison, Kan. company pleaded guilty on Monday to violating the federal Clean Air Act and is expected to pay a $1 million fine, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 4:14 PM
Updated: Nov 18, 2019 4:52 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(TOPEKA, Kan.) An Atchison, Kan. company pleaded guilty on Monday to violating the federal Clean Air Act and is expected to pay a $1 million fine, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Midwest Grain Products, Inc. pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense of negligently violating the Clean Air Act. In its plea, the company admitted that on Oct. 21, 2016, a greenish-yellow chlorine gas cloud formed when 4,000 gallons of sulfuric acid were mistakenly combined with 5,800 gallons of sodium hypochlorite.

The Atchison County Department of Emergency Management ordered community members to shelter in place and to evacuate in some areas. Approximately 140 individuals including members of the public, first responders, employees of MGP Ingredients and Harcos Chemicals sought medical attention.

RELATED STORY: Two companies indicted for safety violations that caused chemical cloud over Atchison in 2016

The sentencing is set for February 24. The company could face up to five years of probation.

McAllister commended the Environmental Protection Agency and Assistant U.S. Attorney Rich Hathaway for their work on the case.

Victims can get more information on US v. Midwest Grain Products, Inc., by visiting https://www.justice.gov/usao-ks/victim-witness and filling out a victim questionnaire, leaving a message on a designated phone line at 913-551-6543 or emailing questions to usaks.victim.witness@usdoj.gov.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 60°
After Monday's system moves away, we will see the return of sunshine and even warmer temperatures for Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will likely be in the lower 60s. The warm weather continues until the next chance for widespread rain that comes late Wednesday into Thursday morning as another cold front pushes through the area. We'll have cloudy skies by Thursday afternoon, but it will be much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories