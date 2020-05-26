Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Atchison, Kan. woman arrested after 4-year-old falls off roof

An Atchison, Kan. woman was arrested Sunday following a rooftop fall that left a 4-year-old child injured.

Posted: May 26, 2020 10:37 AM
Updated: May 26, 2020 11:12 AM
Posted By: MSC News

(ATCHISON, Kan.) — An Atchison woman was arrested Sunday following a rooftop fall that left a 4-year-old child injured.

A report from Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson says it happened shortly after 7:00 Sunday morning at a residence in the 200 block of North 15th Street when the child, as well as a 6-year-old, climbed out of a window onto the roof, leading to the fall.

The report says a passerby found the 4-year-old injured, and called 911.

The 4-year-old was transported by Atchison County EMS for hospital treatment, suffering what Wilson identified as a broken bone, among other injuries.

The child’s mother, 23-year-old Amber Lewis, was arrested for endangering a child and booked into the Atchison County Jail.
Bond for Lewis is set at $2,500.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
The start of the week we will see chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms and some of the storms could produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures will be at or above normal to start the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories