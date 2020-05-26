Atchison, Kan. woman arrested after 4-year-old falls off roof

(ATCHISON, Kan.) — An Atchison woman was arrested Sunday following a rooftop fall that left a 4-year-old child injured.

A report from Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson says it happened shortly after 7:00 Sunday morning at a residence in the 200 block of North 15th Street when the child, as well as a 6-year-old, climbed out of a window onto the roof, leading to the fall.

The report says a passerby found the 4-year-old injured, and called 911.

The 4-year-old was transported by Atchison County EMS for hospital treatment, suffering what Wilson identified as a broken bone, among other injuries.

The child’s mother, 23-year-old Amber Lewis, was arrested for endangering a child and booked into the Atchison County Jail.

Bond for Lewis is set at $2,500.