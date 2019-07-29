Atchison, Kan. woman killed in ATV crash

(ATCHISON CO., Kan.) An Atchison woman is dead, killed Monday in an early evening Atchison County ATV accident.

According to Atchison County Undersheriff Toby Smith, 19-year-old Jentri Fowler was transported by Atchison County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri, where she later died from her injuries.

The accident occurred shortly after 6:00 p.m. in the 13000 block of 214th Road, in rural Atchison County.

Fowler was driving the Polaris Ranger westbound on 214th Road, with three other passengers aboard, when she lost control. The ATV rolled over, ejecting everyone from the vehicle.

18-year-old passenger Jaycee Ernzen, of Atchison, was transported to Mosaic Life Care for the treatment of what Smith called serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The other two passengers, 20-year-old Ashley Pieper, of Atchison, and 19-year-old Caden McAfee, of Jefferson County, were treated at the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is overseeing the investigation.

According to Fowler’s social media profile, she was a 2018 graduate of Jefferson County North High School, and a student at Kansas State University.