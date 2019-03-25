Atchison, Kansas man sentenced for trafficking meth

(KANSAS CITY, Kan.) An Atchison, Kansas man was sentenced on Monday to nine years in federal prison for trafficking in methamphetamine.
According to federal prosecutors, Earnest Preston Crawford, III, a 30-year-old Atchison man plead guilt to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Crawford admitted that investigators arranged a series of controlled buys from Crawford at his resident.
Crawford was getting methamphetamine from members of the Satan's Disciples street gang, according to investigators. He was regularly purchasing pounds of methamphetamine for $6,000 to $10,000.
U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister commends the Atchison Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Assistant U.S. Attorney Trent Krug for working on the case.
