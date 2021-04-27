Clear
Atchison, Ks man killed in crash

A man from Atchison, Kansas was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night.

Posted: Apr 27, 2021 4:48 AM

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A man from Atchison, Kansas was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year-old Christopher Harvey was driving east on U.S. 59, one mile east of Atchison, when the vehicle travelled off the south side of the road, vaulted from a field entrance and became airborne. The vehicle then struck the ground, overturning several times and ejecting Harvey through the rear window.

Harvey was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Today will be another warm windy day with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day with rain chances arriving late tonight. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive overnight. Off and on shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through the day on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to lower 70s. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up through the rest of the work week with dry and sunny weather. Temperatures will be back in the upper 70s and lower 80s by the weekend.
