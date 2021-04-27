Atchison, Ks man killed in crash

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A man from Atchison, Kansas was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year-old Christopher Harvey was driving east on U.S. 59, one mile east of Atchison, when the vehicle travelled off the south side of the road, vaulted from a field entrance and became airborne. The vehicle then struck the ground, overturning several times and ejecting Harvey through the rear window.

Harvey was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.