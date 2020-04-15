Atchison Police Department parades through pandemic

(ATCHISON, Kan.) In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, many are having to get creative with birthday celebrations. The Atchison Police Department is now getting in on the fun, offering parades to families in the small town with kids under 12 who can’t have regular birthday parties.

"It’s hard for them to understand why they can’t have birthday parties," Mike Wilson, Chief, Atchison Police Department said. "or go to the parks, or go to school and be with their friends."

The idea was brought to the department by Capt. Travis Eichelber who posted it to social media Tuesday. He said it quickly caught on.

"It absolutely caught fire on Facebook," Eichelberger said. "It's absolutely amazing and so much fun."

The first family to sign up for the parades was the Missura family, who wanted to do something special for their son Alex who recently turned six years old.

"We wanted to do something that would still make him feel special on his birthday," Allyson Missura, Alex's mother said.

"When the traditional things can’t really happen you just have to think outside the box," Luis Missura, Alex's father said.

In addition to the police, The Missura's friends and neighbors joined in the parade as well, the birthday boy himself said this year will the one he remembers.

"I saw some of my friends," Alex Missura said. "That made me really happy."

Atchison police officers said putting smiles on the faces of families and kids during this trying time is the goal of the parades, they said that want to spread hope that one day, things will return to normal.

That’s the most important thing," Eichelberger said. "There’s no contact with people right now so there needs to be that human contact."

The Atchison Police Department is accepting requests for parades for families in Atchison with children age 12 and younger. For more information contact the police department.