Atchison Police Department reopens facility after million dollar renovation

(ATCHISON, Kan.) The Atchison Police Department re-opened its facility on the first floor of the Atchison City Hall after several months of repairs.

Police Chief Mike Wilson said $1,000,000 was spent on renovations to the facility. Upgrades included new interview rooms, dedicated space for Special Response Teams and evidence collection, new locker rooms and a more secure layout.

Wilson, who commissioned many of the upgrades, was honored along with the new facility, which will now bear Wilson's name.

Wilson also said the new upgrades are better suited for the needs of his police force.

"It's a different world today in terms of the needs for law enforcement," Wilson said. "Not only did we meet those needs but we did it within the resources that we set out to do."

Wilson has served the department for over 40 years and had served as chief since 1993.