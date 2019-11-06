Clear

Atchison Police Department reopens facility after million dollar renovation

The police department says the upgrades will make the police station more secure.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 7:11 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ATCHISON, Kan.) The Atchison Police Department re-opened its facility on the first floor of the Atchison City Hall after several months of repairs. 

Police Chief Mike Wilson said $1,000,000 was spent on renovations to the facility. Upgrades included new interview rooms, dedicated space for Special Response Teams and evidence collection, new locker rooms and a more secure layout. 

Wilson, who commissioned many of the upgrades, was honored along with the new facility, which will now bear Wilson's name.   

Wilson also said the new upgrades are better suited for the needs of his police force. 

"It's a different world today in terms of the needs for law enforcement," Wilson said. "Not only did we meet those needs but we did it within the resources that we set out to do."

Wilson has served the department for over 40 years and had served as chief since 1993. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
It'll be much cooler beyond Wednesday with highs only in the 30s for Thursday and 40s on Friday. Another brief warm-up is expected Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s. Not expecting any rain or snow chances throughout this time.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories