Atchison Police identify person recovered from Missouri River

The Atchison Kansas Police Department has identified the person recovered from the Missouri River near Atchsion on Sunday.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 11:57 AM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:58 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Police are not releasing the name of the person until family members are notified. The department also wants to conduct interviews of people who have had contact with the victim recently and consult with the pathologist. Once officers are able complete all of those steps, the name of the victim will be released.

On Monday, Atchison Police released pictures of tattoos that were on the body found.

Atchison Police say they received 15 tips related to names of possible victim. Those leads led officers to identify the victim.

The cause of death is still undetermined and more information will be released Wednesday afternoon.

Moving forward the next few days a very nice new weather pattern sets up as high pressure builds into the Central Plains. This one will bring below average temperatures and plenty of sunshine.
