Atchison Police identify person recovered from Missouri River

(ATCHISON, Kan.) The Atchison Kansas Police Department has identified the person recovered from the Missouri River near Atchison on Sunday.

Police are not releasing the name of the person until family members are notified. The department also wants to conduct interviews of people who have had contact with the victim recently and consult with the pathologist. Once officers are able complete all of those steps, the name of the victim will be released.

On Monday, Atchison Police released pictures of tattoos that were on the body found.

RELATED STORY: Atchison Police release photos of tattoos to help identify person recovered from Missouri River

Atchison Police say they received 15 tips related to names of possible victim. Those leads led officers to identify the victim.

The cause of death is still undetermined and more information will be released Wednesday afternoon.