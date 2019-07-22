Atchison Police release photos of tattoos to help identify person recovered from Missouri River

(ATCHISON, Kan.) The Atchison Kansas Police Department has released photos of two tattoos that were on the body discovered Sunday in the Missouri River.

Police say the person recovered from the river is a white male with an age estimated to be in his 40s but that has not been confirmed.

RELATED STORY: Body discovered in Missouri River near Atchison, Kansas

A tattoo of a Grim Reaper with the name Donald is located on his right shoulder, bicep area. Another tattoo of a dagger is on his left inner forearm.

If anyone can help police identify this person, call Atchsion Police detectives at 913-367-5525 during daytime hours or 913-367-4323 during evening and nighttime hours.

Police Chief Mike Wilson says they hope to have the results of an autopsy by midweek.