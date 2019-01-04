Atchison hospital welcomes first baby of 2019

(ATCHISON, Kan.) A northeast Kansas family is ringing in the New Year with a new bundle of joy.
Scarlett Jodie King was born at 3:25 p.m. on Thursday to parents Jaime King and Jessica Smith at Atchison Hospital.
The newborn weighs 7 lbs. 9.6 oz. and measures 19 1/2 inches long.
Scarlett was the first baby born at the hospital in 2019.
