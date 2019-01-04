Clear

Atchison hospital welcomes first baby of 2019

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 11:17 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ATCHISON, Kan.) A northeast Kansas family is ringing in the New Year with a new bundle of joy.

Scarlett Jodie King was born at 3:25 p.m. on Thursday to parents Jaime King and Jessica Smith at Atchison Hospital.

The newborn weighs 7 lbs. 9.6 oz. and measures 19 1/2 inches long.

Scarlett was the first baby born at the hospital in 2019.

We had mostly sunny skies on Thursday with temperatures warmed up into the mid to upper 40's. More warm air is on the way as we could see highs in the mid 50's.
