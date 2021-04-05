Atchison local Durell Anthony battles it out on popular singing show “The Voice”

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Atchison, Kansas native Durell Anthony, is making local headlines while appearing on the popular TV show, "The Voice."

The 34-year old singer lives out in California with his wife and kids but graduated from Atchison High School and Benedictine College (2008).

Durell Anthony has a full-time career in singing out in California, performing at weddings, in-studio sessions, and making special appearances, but he can now be seen on Monday nights on NBC's "The Voice."

"Incredible, it really has," said Durell Anthony. "There's really no other way--I've thought of many ways to answer this question. It's been very very positive, rewarding, validating, fulfilling, all of the above. I'm just excited to continue on this journey."

Anthony first appeared on the show during the blind auditions. He sang his own rendition of Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On," turning the heads of Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. In the end, Durell chose to join "Team Legend" for the remainder of the show.

"I kinda had an idea, you know if he would turn around I'd go with him because I've been a big fan for so many years," Durell said. "Like I have never sang in that kind of setting before. I've been on TV before and have sang in front of thousands and thousands of people before, but you know when you're singing in front of four A-list celebrities, it's a little different."

Up next for Durell is the battle round. He will compete in a singing battle episode that will air on April 5 at 7 p.m.

Click here to watch his blind audition performance.

Durell's full bio can be read here.

For more information about the show, visit "The Voice" website at https://www.nbc.com/the-voice.