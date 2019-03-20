(ATCHISON, Kan.) While people in northwest Missouri continue to get ready for the Missouri River to crest, northeast Kansas is doing the same.

With the river set to crest at near record levels by Thursday, Atchison County emergency officials aren't taking any chances.

"This is the worst that we've had since 2011."

The National Weather Service is projecting the Missouri River in Atchison to go past 31 feet. That news led County Emergency Manager Wesley Lanter to order for River Road to be closed off on Tuesday night to prevent people from getting near the rising water.

"We don't want citizens driving or walking through the flood waters because we don't want them to get swept away," Lanter said.

The river has also caused officials to also issue a city boil advisory.

"It's 100-percent linked to the river right now with the high flow and all the particles that's in the water," Lanter said. "Boil your water for a minute or get bottled water to drink.

Despite the cautionary measures, Lanter wants to reassure county and city residents that there is no reason to panic.

"We're fortunate to be a little higher elevated than others on the Missouri River. All the levees on the Kansas side are currently holding, which is great news. We are in communication with the levees on the Missouri side because they are getting close to their top."

The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army in Atchison is passing out water bottles to those who can't boil their tap water.

Emergency management will continue to monitor river levels around the clock until they go below minor flood stage.