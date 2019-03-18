Atchison residents react as MO River rises

(ATCHISON, Kan.) Residents are reacting to the rising waters of the Missouri River in Atchison. The small town of 11,000 people sits just off the river.

Just outside the city's downtown area lies a riverwalk where many people took a moment to marvel at the flooded river. Residents were caught off guard over the river's sudden rise.

"It's kinda crazy," Breanne Kreikemeier, a student at Benedictine College said. "I just hope everyone can stay safe during it."

"We had no idea it was gonna rise this much all of a sudden," Kylie Mulholland, a student at Benedectine college said. "We were really in shock when we saw it."

"This kinda shocked me," Travis Grossman, a resident said. "This kinda came down the pipe a couple of days ago, we had no idea."

The water's edge now sits a couple of feet away from the city's river walk where people walk and bike along the river. While the rest of the city is on higher ground, the Riverwalk area along with a stretch of Hwy 59 could be swallowed by the river over the next couple days.

Hwy 59 is a major route into the city, locals said if it were to become impassable due to floodwaters, it could be a huge issue for commuters next week.

"I worry about the people that have to work outside of Atchison," Camille Mancini, a student at Benedictine College said. "It’d be hard for people who are employed outside the city."

With the river expected to reach near record flooding, it reminds many that live along it of notable floods gone by.

"What’s remarkable is this water level is as high as it was when it flooded in 1993 and also in 2011," Grossman said.

All eyes will certainly be on areas along the river for the next couple of days, locals call it a spectacle of nature while at the same time wishing for no devastation.

"God willing and the creek don’t rise is the old expression," Grossman said. "We’re hoping for the best

The river is expected to crest this sometime this coming week.