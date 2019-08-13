Atchison woman charged after allegedly hitting man with car

(ATCHISON, Kan.) An Atchison, Kansas woman is facing charges of aggravated battery after allegedly hitting a man with a car intentionally on Monday, according to MSC News.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson told MSC News that 23-year-old Felieca Paxton was arrested Monday after a police report was made by a 31-year-old man that alleges he was intentionally hit by a car. The report says he was walking in the area of 12th St. and Laramie in Atchison Sunday night when Paxton struck him with her vehicle shortly before 11:00 p.m.

Wilson says that Paxton and the man knew each other prior to the incident.

The man did not require hospital treatment.

After the report was filed, Paxton was not immediately located but was taken into custody Monday evening.

Paxton has been booked into the Atchison County Jail and is being held on no bond.