Atchison woman killed in motorcycle accident

(ATCHISON, Kan.) An Atchison woman died Thursday night when her motorcycle crashed at a high rate of speed.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victim as 26-year-old Celia Fodor.

According to the KHP's report, she was southbound on U.S. Highway 59, at Henry Street, in Atchison, when her Kawasaki crossed the center line of the highway and left the roadway to the left, continuing through a yard, and then went airborne. The motorcycle crashed through the window of an abandoned building at 1600 U.S. Highway 59, while Fodor was thrown from the motorcycle, and struck the same building.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the report, Fodor was wearing a helmet when the fatal wreck occurred around 10:30 Thursday night.

Although the report lists the crash as part of a police pursuit, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson told MSC News an actual chase did not happen. Instead, Wilson said an officer at 5th and U.S. Highway 59 had spotted the westbound motorcycle speeding, and said, at 10th and U.S. 59, he was trying to stop the motorcycle, “but immediately announced he was terminating the attempt”, and instead pulled into a 12th and U.S. 59 parking lot as the motorcycle continued west, prior to the crash.