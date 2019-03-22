Clear
Atchsion, Kansas boil advisory rescinded

The boil advisory for the City of Atchison, Kansas has officially been rescinded by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 12:31 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The advisory was in effect because of high turbidity, caused by flood waters.

Lab tests collected from Atchison and Doniphan County Rural Water District 5 showed no evidence of contamination.

The boil water advisory does remain in effect for:

Atchison County Rural Water Districts 1, 3, 5C, and 6.

The City of Lancaster.

Doniphan County Rural Water District 3.

People who live within one of the water districts that remains under the advisory should:

• If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
• Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
• Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.
• Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap
water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
• Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary
while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult
their physicians.

The advisory will remain in effect for the districts until final testing of water reveals no contamination.

The quiet weather pattern will continue for tonight into our Friday as high pressure settles in. We'll continue to warm up with above average highs the upper 50s to lower 60 with a lot of sunshine on Friday.
