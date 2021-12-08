Attorney General threatens health department, school districts

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The state attorney general put health departments and school districts in Missouri on notice this week warning them to stop enforcing mask mandates and quarantine orders.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent letters out Tuesday morning to all districts and health departments informing them that a ruling by Cole County circuit court made mask mandates, quarantines and other public health orders illegal.

The letter also says that if they continue to enforce such orders, the state may take legal action against them.