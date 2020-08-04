August primary election results from across the area

(MISSOURI & KANSAS)— Here are results from across the area from the August primary election. KQ2 will update this list as results come in.

Andrew County

Republican Grant Gillett won the race for sheriff with 54.26% of the vote defeating Darrel Butcher and Richard Wall.

Caldwell County

In Caldwell County, voters denied an increase of the operating levy for the Golden Age Nursing Home Tax District from $ .1056 to $ .2500 per $100 of assessed evaluation.

"No" votes won by 50 votes in the county—288-238.

This was to be the first tax increase since Golden Age opened in May 1969. Officials said the money would have gone toward building maintenance and equipment needs.

Caldwell County GOP voters elected all county officeholders in Tuesday’s primary. There are no democrats running for county offices and only two primary races were contested.

Republican challenge Mitch Allen defeated incumbent Republican Sheriff Jerry Galloway. Allen won by 14 votes—1,164 to 1,150.

In the other contested primary, Beth Larkins won the Republican primary gaining 31.75% of the votes in a four-person race.

The following candidates are unopposed this election year and virtually assured of securing Caldwell County office: Republican Jonathan Abbott for County Commissioner of the Eastern District, Republican Rex Hibler for County Commissioner of the Western District, Republican Beverly A. Alden for Assessor, Republican Dana N. Brown for Coroner, and Republican Richard Lee for Public Administrator.

Daviess County

With no Democratic candidates running for Sheriff, Republican candidate Larry Adams Jr. won the race for sheriff. Adams won a three-person race with 69.04% of the vote.

In November, Republican Wayne Uthe will face off against Democrat Greg Houghton for District 2 Commissioner.

Aaron Piburn won the Republican race for the nominee with 73.58% of the vote and will face off against Democrat Sally Black. The democrat faced no primary opposition.

The following candidates are unopposed this election year and virtually assured of securing Daviess County office: Republican David Cox for Dist. 1 Commissioner, Republican David Jason Smith for Coroner, Republican Kayla Michael for Public Administrator and Democrat Lacey Corwin for Collector-Treasurer.

Holt County

Incumbent Sheriff David Mcclain won his re-election campaign with 75.07% percent of the vote. McClain was running against challenger John Brook.

Republican Susan Lentz won the race for coroner in the county with 76.44% of the vote.

Incumbent Commissioner for the 2nd District David Carrol, a Democrat, drew no primary opposition but will be challenged in the general election by Republican Randy Gillenwater.

The following candidates are unopposed this election year and virtually assured of securing a county seat: Republican Roger Brock for 1st District Commissioner, Republican LaDonna Jones for Assessor, and Republican Velvet J. Sommer for Public Administrator.

Nodaway County

Republican Scott Walk won the primary in the race for County Commissioner for Southern District with 33.85% of the vote. He will face Democrat Robert Lager in the November election. Lager won his four-person race with 49.81% of the vote.

Incumbent Sheriff Randy Strong won his re-election campaign against challenger Douglas Lager as the Republican choice for Sheriff. The Strong will face Democrat Darren White in the general election.

Also facing off in November, Republican Dee O’Riley and Democrat Diane Thomsen for Public Administrator. Both Riley and Thomsen faced no primary opposition.

The following candidates are unopposed this election year and virtually assured of securing a Nodaway County seat: Republican Chris Burns for County Commissioner of the Northern District, Republican Vincent Shelby for Coroner, Republican Adam Teale for Surveyor, Democrat Rex L. Wallace for Assessor, and Democrat Marilyn K. Jenkins for Collector - Treasurer.

Doniphan County

Republican Chad Clary won the five-person race for sheriff with 423 votes. He edged Dustin Robinson by 14 votes.

Republican Bobby Hall won the Third District Commissioner race against fellow Republican Jerry McKernan. Republican Nicole Diveley won the race for county treasurer.

Doniphan County voters will have to wait until November to decide who will sit as County Commissioner for District 2. Both Republican Wayne Grable and Democrat Doyle Prawl met no primary opposition and the two will face off in the general election.

The following candidates are unopposed this election year and virtually assured of securing a Doniphan County seat: Republican Peggy Franken for County Clerk, Republican Charles D. Baskins for County Attorney, and Republican Susan J. Shuster for Register of Deeds.