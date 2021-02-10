Aunt Jemima brand announces new name with connection to St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The pancake mix formerly known as "Aunt Jemima" has a new name connected to St. Joseph.

PepsiCo Inc. said on Tuesday its pancake mix and syrup products would be sold under the new name "Pearl Milling Company" after the company dropped the "Aunt Jemima" brand logo last year, acknowledging its roots in a racial stereotype.

The more than 130-year-old brand logo, which featured an African-American woman named after a character in 19th-century minstrel shows, came under fire amid a national debate over racism and racial inequality in the United States.

"Pearl Milling Company-branded pancake mixes, syrups, cornmeal, flour, and grits products will start to arrive in market in June," PepsiCo said in a statement.

Pearl Milling was the original company that created the pancake mix in St. Joseph back in 1889.

"Pearl Milling Company was a small mill in the bustling town of St. Joseph, Missouri. Using a pearl milling technique, they produced flour, cornmeal, and, beginning in 1889, the famous self-rising pancake mix that would go on to be known as Aunt Jemima," read a company statement.