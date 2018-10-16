Clear

Authorities: Suspects lead officers on chase in stolen truck

Officers arrested 22-year-old Kerina Rhoton, of Chillicothe, and 30-year-old Tyler Ferguson, of St. Joseph.

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 11:26 AM

(CAMERON, Mo.) Two people are in custody after leading officers on a chase in a stolen pick-up truck Saturday night, authorities said.

Cameron police said officers in Hamilton tried to stop the truck around 10:24 p.m. Saturday but the suspects took off.

Clinton County Sheriff's deputies used spike strips to bring the chase to an end south of Cameron.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Kerina Rhoton, of Chillicothe, and 30-year-old Tyler Ferguson, of St. Joseph. Police said Ferguson tried to run from officers but a police K9 was able track Ferguson and take him into custody.

Online court records show Rhoton and Ferguson are facing charges for marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Freeze Warning for almost all of the KQ2 viewing area until Tuesday at 9 a.m. as morning low temperatures will be near freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events