Authorities: Suspects lead officers on chase in stolen truck

(CAMERON, Mo.) Two people are in custody after leading officers on a chase in a stolen pick-up truck Saturday night, authorities said.
Cameron police said officers in Hamilton tried to stop the truck around 10:24 p.m. Saturday but the suspects took off.
Clinton County Sheriff's deputies used spike strips to bring the chase to an end south of Cameron.
Officers arrested 22-year-old Kerina Rhoton, of Chillicothe, and 30-year-old Tyler Ferguson, of St. Joseph. Police said Ferguson tried to run from officers but a police K9 was able track Ferguson and take him into custody.
Online court records show Rhoton and Ferguson are facing charges for marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
