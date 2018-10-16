Authorities: Suspects lead officers on chase in stolen truck

(CAMERON, Mo.) Two people are in custody after leading officers on a chase in a stolen pick-up truck Saturday night, authorities said.

Cameron police said officers in Hamilton tried to stop the truck around 10:24 p.m. Saturday but the suspects took off.

Clinton County Sheriff's deputies used spike strips to bring the chase to an end south of Cameron.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Kerina Rhoton, of Chillicothe, and 30-year-old Tyler Ferguson, of St. Joseph. Police said Ferguson tried to run from officers but a police K9 was able track Ferguson and take him into custody.

Online court records show Rhoton and Ferguson are facing charges for marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.