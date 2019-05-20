Authorities back on the Missouri River in search for missing man

(AMAZONIA, Mo.) Authorities continued the search Monday for man believed to be missing in the Missouri River.

Crews have been out on the river near Amazonia since Saturday.

Family friends said the man set out onto the river Thursday to fish, then Friday morning they say they discovered the man's vehicle on the access ramp still running with a trailer attached.

The missing man's boat was found roughly two miles away from the access ramp.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has yet to release the man's identity.