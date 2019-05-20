Clear

Authorities back on the Missouri River in search for missing man

Crews have been out on the river near Amazonia since Saturday.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 2:24 PM

(AMAZONIA, Mo.) Authorities continued the search Monday for man believed to be missing in the Missouri River.

Crews have been out on the river near Amazonia since Saturday.

Family friends said the man set out onto the river Thursday to fish, then Friday morning they say they discovered the man's vehicle on the access ramp still running with a trailer attached.

The missing man's boat was found roughly two miles away from the access ramp.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has yet to release the man's identity.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Changes will head our way heading into a new work week as an active weather pattern sets in.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events