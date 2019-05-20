(AMAZONIA, Mo.) Authorities continued the search Monday for man believed to be missing in the Missouri River.
Crews have been out on the river near Amazonia since Saturday.
Family friends said the man set out onto the river Thursday to fish, then Friday morning they say they discovered the man's vehicle on the access ramp still running with a trailer attached.
The missing man's boat was found roughly two miles away from the access ramp.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has yet to release the man's identity.
Related Content
- Authorities back on the Missouri River in search for missing man
- Authorities searching for missing person on Missouri River
- Authorities searching for escaped Missouri inmate
- Atchison authorities search for truck in river
- Round table searches for solutions to Missouri River management
- Authorities scaling back search for missing boy due to darkness, to continue in the morning
- Man charged with driving truck into Missouri River
- Schaaf Backs Clean Missouri Initiative
- Atchison County, Missouri recommending evacuations near Missouri River
- Governor visits northwest Missouri ahead of Missouri River flooding
Scroll for more content...