Authorities continue investigating the 2001 disappearance of Branson Perry

(SKIDMORE, Mo.)— Authorities have been following leads regarding the disappearance of a 20-year-old Skidmore, Mo. man back in 2001.

"I believe we know who we need to visit with based on previous investigations," Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong said.

It's been 18 years since Perry disappeared from Skidmore on April 11, 2001.

"It's just been a pure nightmare for the family," Perry's aunt Gail MacMurray said. "It's the not knowing."

Throughout the nearly two-decade investigation, investigators continued following leads and now, Strong believes officials are closed to figuring out what happened.

"I think it was, he was with a group of individuals that he knew when he was murdered and it's pretty simple as that," Strong said.

Authorities are investigating the disappearance of Perry as a homicide, but it isn't an open and shut case.

"The sticking point on this I believe is that we are dealing with drug culture," Strong said. "They're not willing to give much information and we don't know where is the body is."

Strong is no stranger to working years on a case. He once worked a cold case for seven years and with a case like this, he relies on the help from investigators who have been working the case for years.

"You go back through and you review the reports and see if we've missed anything," Strong said. "As everyone that's has been mentioned been thoroughly interviewed and do we need to go back and talk to them again."

As authorities continue to investigate, Strong hopes to find closure for Perry's disappearance.

"The individuals involved continue to be a threat to the community," Strong said. "Second, it's the right thing to do, if it was a family member of mine or yours. You'd want us to work on it as much as we could."

Strong adds the investigation will continue and investigators will follow leads and continue to collect evidence. Once Strong thinks they have a strong enough case, they will send the findings to the prosecutor's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office at 660.582.7451.

"It shouldn't have happened because he was so kind-hearted," MacMurray said.