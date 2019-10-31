Authorities identify teen hit and killed by truck in Platte County

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) Authorities released the name of the teen killed in a rural Platte County accident Wednesday evening.
Gage A. Fogt, of Weston, Mo. was walking on Missouri 45 Highway at Grass Pad Rd. when he was struck and killed by a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.
The accident happened around 6:42 p.m.
Platte Country Sheriff's Office said Fogt was identified at the scene by hi family, who were also the scene at the time of the accident.
The accident is now under investigation by the Platte County Sehriff's Office Crash Team.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
South Platte Fire Protection District, AMR Ambulance and the Missouri Highway Patrol assisted on scene.
