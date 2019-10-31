Clear

Authorities identify teen hit and killed by truck in Platte County

Gage A. Fogt, of Weston, Mo. was walking on Missouri 45 Highway at Grass Pad Rd. when he was struck and killed by a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 3:06 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) Authorities released the name of the teen killed in a rural Platte County accident Wednesday evening.

Gage A. Fogt, of Weston, Mo. was walking on Missouri 45 Highway at Grass Pad Rd. when he was struck and killed by a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

The accident happened around 6:42 p.m.

Platte Country Sheriff's Office said Fogt was identified at the scene by hi family, who were also the scene at the time of the accident.

The accident is now under investigation by the Platte County Sehriff's Office Crash Team.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

South Platte Fire Protection District, AMR Ambulance and the Missouri Highway Patrol assisted on scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Don't forget that we "fall back" this weekend. Set your clocks back one hour before you go to sleep on Saturday night as Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Wouldn't be a bad idea as well to check or change the batteries on your smoke or carbon dioxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories