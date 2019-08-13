Clear

Authorities name officers involved in last week's shooting

Authorities said investigators Billy Paul Miller and Erica Tate from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, along with St. Joseph Police Department's Detective Aaron King were involved in the shooting that sent the suspect to the hospital.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 9:11 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 9:13 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri State Highway Patrol named three officers involved in last week's south St. Joseph shooting.

Authorities said investigators Billy Paul Miller and Erica Tate from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, along with St. Joseph Police Department's Detective Aaron King were involved in the shooting that sent the suspect to the hospital.

The shooting took place shortly after 2:00 p.m. on August 6 in the area of 4000 block of E. Ayrlawn Dr. in St. Joseph.

RELATED STORY: Highway Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting that send suspect to hospital

The suspect has not been named. Highway Patrol said the suspect remains in the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
A second cold front will pass through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, ushering in a cooler & drier air mass. Temperatures will be below average in the lower 80s by midweek. Mostly sunny skies expected on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events