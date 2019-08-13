Authorities name officers involved in last week's shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri State Highway Patrol named three officers involved in last week's south St. Joseph shooting.
Authorities said investigators Billy Paul Miller and Erica Tate from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, along with St. Joseph Police Department's Detective Aaron King were involved in the shooting that sent the suspect to the hospital.
The shooting took place shortly after 2:00 p.m. on August 6 in the area of 4000 block of E. Ayrlawn Dr. in St. Joseph.
RELATED STORY: Highway Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting that send suspect to hospital
The suspect has not been named. Highway Patrol said the suspect remains in the hospital in critical, but stable condition.
