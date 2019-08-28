Authorities need help identifying person of interest

Photo Gallery 5 Images
(BUCHANAN CO., Mo.) Buchanan County Sheriff's Department needs help identifying a person of interest.
The subject in these surveillance pictures is a person of interest in a felony tampering with a motor vehicle case.
If you have any information call Buchanan County Sheriff's Department at 816-236-8868.
