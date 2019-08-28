Clear

Authorities need help identifying person of interest

The subject in these surveillance pictures is a person of interest in a felony tampering with a motor vehicle case.

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 2:39 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(BUCHANAN CO., Mo.) Buchanan County Sheriff's Department needs help identifying a person of interest.

If you have any information call Buchanan County Sheriff's Department at 816-236-8868.

