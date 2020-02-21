Authorities release name of body found in Buchanan County

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Authorities have identified the victim found in a bag along a county road on Tuesday.

Authorities identified the victim as Arial Anne-Rae Starcher, 21, of Independence, Mo.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's department.

The body was discovered in a ditch near Vincent Road, just west of Faucett.

Originally authorities identified the victim as a middle-aged female.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information regarding Starcher, her known friends or associates, or areas she was known to frequent, to contact the investigations division at 816-236-8845 or 816-238-TIPS.