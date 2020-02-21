Clear
Authorities release name of body found in Buchanan County

Authorities identified the victim as Arial Anne-Rae Starcher, 21, of Independence, Mo.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 2:40 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Authorities have identified the victim found in a bag along a county road on Tuesday.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's department.

The body was discovered in a ditch near Vincent Road, just west of Faucett.

Originally authorities identified the victim as a middle-aged female.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information regarding Starcher, her known friends or associates, or areas she was known to frequent, to contact the investigations division at 816-236-8845 or 816-238-TIPS.

Tomorrow we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will start to move away from the area on Saturday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s and watch for our next chance for rain on Sunday.
