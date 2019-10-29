Authorities rescue missing person in rural Nodaway County

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) Multiple agencies assisted in the search and rescue of a missing person in Nodaway County on Monday.

According to the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, at around 6:30 p.m. Monday, deputies received a call about a missing adult family member in a rural area near Burlington Junction.

Deputies responded and were able to learn that the missing person was last seen leaving for a walk at 1:00 p.m. The family discovered late in the day that the family member was not home.

As temperatures dropped and the snow began to fall, additional deputies and Sheriff Randy Strong arrived to help search for the person. The family was also assisting with the search.

West Nodaway, Maryville, Jackson Township, and Polk fire crews were briefed on the situation. Other volunteers also arrived to the area to search for the missing person.

At around 10:00 p.m., a first responder found the missing person in a ditch. The victim was treated at the scene and later taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville.

The sheriff's office says that no other information will released about this case in respect to the family's privacy.

In a press release, Sheriff Strong thanked the volunteers for assisting with the search:

"I personally want to recognize and thank the men and women of our volunteer fire and rescue districts who devote their time and energy to care for their neighbors. Many of their actions go unnoticed. We live in a great community. When you see a volunteer first responder, don’t forget to thank them for their service."