Authorities say Livingston County Sheriff’s deputy released from the hospital

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff’s deputy, who was injured in an alleged attack Friday, has been released from the hospital.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident which led to the deputy shooting and killing a man after the officer said he was attacked. Highway Patrol has identified the man as 34-year-old Timothy D. Frandson of Marceline.

According to Livingston County Sheriff’s office, the deputy responded to a one-vehicle crash east of Chillicothe on U.S. 36 at about 6:30 p.m. Friday. But when the deputy arrived, no one was in the car. Authorities said, the deputy then saw Frandson walking up. The 34-year-old handed the deputy drug-related and personal items and said some things that raised concerns of mental health issues, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s office.

The deputy and Frandson were sitting in the patrol car discussing his mental health concerns when Frandson suddenly became violent, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s office. Authorities allege the deputy was forced to shoot the 34-year-old as the attack escalated. The deputy shot at least one round at him and Frandson was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Highway Patrol, the deputy was taken by ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center to be treated for moderate injuries and was released Friday evening.

Missouri State Highway Patrol will handle the investigation into Frandson’s death.