Authorities say two in custody after high-speed chase in Clinton County

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) Two people are in custody after a high speed chase through Clinton County on Sunday.

Clinton County was informed about a vehicle pursuit involving a black Dodge Challenger that started in Livingston County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol first tried to stop the car in Livingston County, but the car fled to Chillicothe and eluded officers for a short time, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

Officers then attempted to stop the car on U.S. 36 when the car fled, dodging officers who were attempting to use spike strips.

Livingston County Sherriff's Office disengaged in Cameron.

The car was heading south on Interstate 35 near Cameron when it went crossed over into the northbound lanes driving over 100 mph, according to Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

The car eventually travelled back into the southbound lanes reaching speeds of 150 mph.

Authorities reported the vehicle exiting onto 116 Highway continuing west, where it passed cars on hills and curves, and drove head-on into traffic going 120 mph.

The pursuit went through Lathrop, and into Plattsburg. That's where Sheriff Larry Fish performed a pursuit intervention technique to end the chase.

Deputies recovered firearms, narcotics, and items for the distribution of narcotics in the car.

There were two people in the car, both were taken into custody and are waiting for formal charges.

Cameron Police Department, Lathrop Police Department, Plattsburg Police Department, and Gower Police Department assisted in the chase.