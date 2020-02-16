Clear

Authorities say two in custody after high-speed chase in Clinton County

Two people are in custody after a high speed chase through Clinton County on Sunday.

Posted: Feb 16, 2020 6:04 PM
Updated: Feb 16, 2020 6:09 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) Two people are in custody after a high speed chase through Clinton County on Sunday.

Clinton County was informed about a vehicle pursuit involving a black Dodge Challenger that started in Livingston County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol first tried to stop the car in Livingston County, but the car fled to Chillicothe and eluded officers for a short time, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

Officers then attempted to stop the car on U.S. 36 when the car fled, dodging officers who were attempting to use spike strips. 

Livingston County Sherriff's Office disengaged in Cameron.

The car was heading south on Interstate 35 near Cameron when it went crossed over into the northbound lanes driving over 100 mph, according to Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

The car eventually travelled back into the southbound lanes reaching speeds of 150 mph.

Authorities reported the vehicle exiting onto 116 Highway continuing west, where it passed cars on hills and curves, and drove head-on into traffic going 120 mph.

The pursuit went through Lathrop, and into Plattsburg. That's where Sheriff Larry Fish performed a pursuit intervention technique to end the chase.

Deputies recovered firearms, narcotics, and items for the distribution of narcotics in the car.

There were two people in the car, both were taken into custody and are waiting for formal charges.

Cameron Police Department, Lathrop Police Department, Plattsburg Police Department, and Gower Police Department assisted in the chase.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Temperatures start to rebound overnight but will continue to rise through the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures will stay between the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories