Authorities scaling back search for missing boy due to darkness, to continue in the morning

At around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a 12-year-old boy who ran away. Authorities learned the boy, Koltin Kirk, from Dearborn was the one who is believed to have run away.

The Sheriff‘s Office began searching the area near Belcher Branch Lake, near Faucett. Nearly 40 volunteer firefighters and a helicopter searched the area.

Teams were deployed and searched for several hours but Kirk was not located.

Authorities have scaled back search efforts due to darkness and will begin again Friday morning.

Kirk was last seen wearing blue shorts and a maroon long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.