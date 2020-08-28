Clear
Authorities search for suspect following Maysville murder

The murder, which took place Thursday, is the second in the small town in as many years.

Posted: Aug 28, 2020 10:51 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a Thursday afternoon homicide in Maysville.

The county's sheriff said his department responded to a home in the 1200 block of Highland St. shortly after 1 p.m. and found the victim, Casey Gabbard with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Gabbard,(43) was taken to Cameron Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The department has named Brian Graham as a suspect in Gabbard's death.

In a probable cause statement released Friday, Sheriff's Deputies said the two men knew each other and the victim was helping the suspect move into the house where Gabbard was found.

It goes on to say an ex-girlfriend of Graham was inside the home helping in the move, when she heard a loud noise from outside. It stated that the woman came out to find Gabbard injured, and Graham gone.

Sheriff's deputies said Graham has ties to the Cameron area as well as St. Joseph.

It's the second straight year that the small town has seen a homicide, a trend the sheriff says he doesn't want to see.

He adds his department is relying on as many resources as possible to find Graham and solve the case.

Anyone with information they believe could help the sheriff's department is asked to contact them at (816) 449-5802.


