Authorities searching for 12-year-old Dearborn, Mo. child

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old Dearborn, Mo. child Thursday night.
Kolton Kirk was last seen wearing a blue shorts and a maroon long-sleeved shirt.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the search started as a runaway, but due to a small lake close by and being after dark, authorities are searching the area.
A helicopter is on the way to assist in the search.
If anyone has seen Kirk, they are asked to call the sheriff's office at 816-271-4777.
