Authorities searching for 87-year-old St. Joseph man

Police say 87-year-old Robert Clarence Maxwell is missing out of St. Joseph

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 7:56 PM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 8:28 PM
Posted By: Matthew Rinehart

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Andrew County Sheriff's office issued a silver alert Tuesday evening for a St. Joseph man.

87-year-old Robert Clarence Maxwell was last seen in the 13000 block of Private Drive in St. Joseph around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Maxwell has been diagnosed with Dementia and Alzheimers. He's approximately 5'9" tall and weighs 194 pounds. He has white balding hair, green eyes, and may be wearing glasses with yellow lenses, a yellow jacket, gray shirt, and brown pants. Authorities say he could be driving a tan 2003 Buick LeSabre with Missouri license AA6D4F.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Another beautiful day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A weak cold front has moved by and we will see some cooling across the area. Highs will cool down in to the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
