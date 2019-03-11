Authorities searching for escaped Missouri inmate

(PETTIS COUNTY, Mo.) Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped Sunday from the Pettis County Jail.

Travis Lee Davis, 30, was being held on $110,000 bond for various charges including kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a minor, domestic assault, resisting arrest, and parole violation.

Police said Davis should be considered dangerous.

Authorities said Davis was missing from his cell block late Sunday night. Police found evidence of his escape during a search of the jail.

Davis is described as a white male, 6' tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos including an eye within a triangle on the front of his neck. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information should call the Pettis County Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 660-827-TIPS or submit a tip by clicking here.