(AMAZONIA, Mo.) Multiple agencies are searching for a person on the Missouri River near the Nodaway Island Access point near Amazonia.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a truck was discovered still running with a trailer behind it in the water at the ramp Friday morning.
Troop H has deployed their water operations team with another team on the way from Troop A to assist.
The Missouri Department of Conservation is also assisting.
As of Saturday morning, authorities have not been able to locate the missing person.
Stay with KQ2 for updates on this story.
Related Content
- Authorities searching for missing person on Missouri River
- Authorities searching for escaped Missouri inmate
- Atchison authorities search for truck in river
- Police Searching for "At-Risk" Missing Person
- Round table searches for solutions to Missouri River management
- Atchison County, Missouri recommending evacuations near Missouri River
- Governor visits northwest Missouri ahead of Missouri River flooding
- Missouri Western Still Searching for Historic Mace
- Authorities scaling back search for missing boy due to darkness, to continue in the morning
- Authorities: 4 Missouri children found in windowless rooms
Scroll for more content...