Authorities searching for missing person on Missouri River

(AMAZONIA, Mo.) Multiple agencies are searching for a person on the Missouri River near the Nodaway Island Access point near Amazonia.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a truck was discovered still running with a trailer behind it in the water at the ramp Friday morning.

Troop H has deployed their water operations team with another team on the way from Troop A to assist.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is also assisting.

As of Saturday morning, authorities have not been able to locate the missing person.

