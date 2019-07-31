Authorities to hold press conference regarding death investigation into missing Wisconsin brothers

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office has announced they will be holding a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in regards to the current death investigation into two brothers from Wisconsin.

The search for Nicholas and Justin Diemel has continued since July 21 when they were last heard from.

Authorities from multiple agencies from across the state have been searching for the brothers for more than a week.

There is no word on what information will be released during Wednesday's press conference.

