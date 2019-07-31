Clear

Authorities to hold press conference regarding death investigation into missing Wisconsin brothers

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office has announced they will be holding a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in regards to the current death investigation into two brothers from Wisconsin.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 1:48 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 1:50 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office has announced they will be holding a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in regards to the current death investigation into two brothers from Wisconsin.

The search for Nicholas and Justin Diemel has continued since July 21 when they were last heard from.

Authorities from multiple agencies from across the state have been searching for the brothers for more than a week.

There is no word on what information will be released during Wednesday's press conference.

For more information on this case, click here.

Stay with KQ2 for additional updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
An active weather pattern is ahead for the second half of the workweek with scattered to likely rain chances in the forecast Wednesday through Saturday as a series of disturbances push through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events