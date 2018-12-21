Auto repair shop gives away car to military family

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A St. Joseph man just back from military service received a car from Collision Repair Specialists Friday.

Paul Pease usually puts others before himself, but now the focus is on him.

"My emotions are just going off the charts," Pease said. "I’m just at a lost for words."

Pease was the winner of a car giveaway hosted by Collision Repair Specialists, organizers say the event gives military families like Pease’s a helping hand just in time for the holidays.

"We wanted to do something to help families." Janice Eaton, co-owner, Collision Repair Specialists said. "I have a lot of families in the military and a lot of friends."

Eaton is the main organizer of the giveaway, she said she was inspired to do something after seeing the struggles returning service men and women face when returning home from military service.

"They get in situations and have some hardships that really put them in a situation where they’re not able to have a vehicle," Eaton said.

Pease said its been a struggle since he came back from his service in the military, he says he went through a divorce, struggled to find work, and he didn't have a vehicle of his own.

"I haven’t had a vehicle in over a year," Pease said, "It's been a hassle trying to deal with babysitting for my daughter, try to get to work every day and work split shifts,"

Eaton said it's the perfect way to give back to her community because addresses a major need for military families

"It seems like [reliable transportation] is the biggest need for military families," Eaton said. It's just so rewarding to be able to do it.

For Pease, as happy as he was to receive the car, he said it only inspires him more to pay it forward.

"if I see somebody struggling, I’m gonna stop and help them more than I’m gonna worry about myself any day." Pease said. Now, I want to go pick somebody else and help somebody else"

Collision Repair Specialists has held this event for the past 7 years, in that time, they've given away 9 cars.