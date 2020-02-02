Clear

Autographed Mahomes Crunch cereal box raffled off for new animal shelter

Robert Newhart won Sunday's raffle, all proceed will go to the new animal shelter.

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 4:10 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Over the past few weeks, Chiefs-related items have become a hot seller and those behind the push for the new animal shelter in St. Joseph are getting in on the act.

Friends of the Animal Shelter raffled off a box of Mahomes Magic Crunch cereal autographed by Cheifs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. This was just one of the many ways the Wags to Wishes Campaign has raised funds for the new shelter.

Campaign members say they couldn't be where they are with fundraising efforts without the community's help.

"We've had great community support and we are so thankful for that," Kappy Hodges Board Chair, Wags to Wishes Campaign said.  "We're over halfway to the goal we're supposed to reach."

The campaign is looking to raise $1.5 million which will be paired with $1 million in CIP funds, for the new shelter, tickets for the raffle were purchased at $50 each.  

