Avenue City School helping parents adjust to school closure

(COSBY, Mo.) Attendance stopped being taken Tuesday at Avenue City School, but it doesn’t mean kids didn’t go to school.

The last three days, March 18th - 20th, Avenue City School welcomed students in their classrooms.

Students weren’t there to learn, but to be taken care of.

Although all 555 school districts and charter schools in Missouri voluntarily closed on Thursday due to coronavirus concerns, Avenue City School administrators said they wanted to give parents some time to prepare for the school’s sudden closure.

“Just simply open the doors for parents for a period of time, 72 hours to get ready basically for what was coming. Arrange for daycare, arrange with their employment, do the shopping that might be necessary. But to spring on our parents that we’re going to be out for two weeks tomorrow didn’t seem like something as a parent I would want so we said we’d keep the doors open,”said Don Lawrence, Avenue City School’s superintendent.

Teachers used this week as an opportunity to say goodbye to students as schools around Missouri are unsure if the school year will reconvene.

Lawrence said he speaks for the whole state saying “no teacher will lose teacher pay as a result of what’s going on now.” Teachers who didn’t want to work past Wednesday for safety reasons were eligible to use their sick days.

As far as homework is concerned, Avenue City School is extending their wi-fi to the school parking lot allowing parents without internet access the ability to download their children’s lesson plans.